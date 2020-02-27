Winter storm hampers commutes, forces school closures in southern Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

A blast of wintry weather is hampering commutes and forcing school cancellations across a large swath of southern Quebec on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings for several areas, including Montreal and Quebec City.

The weather agency warns that a major low-pressure system will bring up to 40 centimetres to some regions by the end of the day.

The poor driving conditions have forced several school boards outside of Montreal to cancel class for the day.

Transports Québec is advising drivers to slow down due to a messy mix of rain, wind, snow and slush.

“If you have to hit the road, check out Quebec 511, be extra careful, reduce your speed, keep your distance and turn on your headlights,” Transports Québec wrote in a tweet.

While Montreal is being spared the worst of the storm, a heavy rainfall is slowly turning to snow on Thursday morning. The area is expected to see up to 15 centimetres of snow.

“Travel conditions could therefore become difficult due to poor visibility and rapidly accumulating snow on roads,” Environment Canada said.

Travellers are being advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the Montreal Trudeau Airport. Many flights are delayed or cancelled.