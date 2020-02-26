Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Kahnawake protesters defy injunction as railway blockade continues

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 9:45 am
People stand at a blockade on the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory south of Montreal, Monday, February 24, 2020. .
People stand at a blockade on the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory south of Montreal, Monday, February 24, 2020. . Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A railway blockade in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake is continuing on Wednesday morning as protesters refuse to obey a court injunction to take down their barricade.

The demonstration is one of many nationwide blockades in a show of support with hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in British Columbia who oppose the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through their territory.

READ MORE: Rail blockades expected to continue across Canada despite orders to leave

In Quebec, protests quickly intensified earlier this week after Ontario Provincial Police moved in to enforce an injunction to dismantle the blockade and arrested several people in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Canadian Pacific Railway was granted its injunction to end blockades in Kahnawake, south of Montreal, and other parts of Quebec on Tuesday. The move was seen by members of the Mohawk community as a provocation.

READ MORE: Canadian Pacific obtains injunction against Kahnawake rail blockade

Story continues below advertisement

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has said it is considering its next steps, including challenging the court ruling.

“We must make it clear to our own people that this injunction will not be executed on this Territory,” Grand Chief Joseph Tokwiro Norton said in a statement.

The railway blockade has halted a commuter passenger train line since Feb. 10 on Montreal’s south shore. Exo, the regional transit authority for trains, is providing shuttle buses in the meantime.

Day of protests in Kahnawake after arrests in eastern Ontario
Day of protests in Kahnawake after arrests in eastern Ontario

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PipelineWet'suwet'enVIA RailCoastal GasLinkWet'suwet'en protestsKahnawakerail blockadePipeline BlockadeKanesatakewetsuwetan blockaderail cancellationsvia rail blockades
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.