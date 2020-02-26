Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs could meet federal minister as soon as Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief says a meeting with the federal minister of Indigenous services could happen as early as Thursday.

Chief Na’Moks (John Risdale), told Global News that former B.C. MP Nathan Cullen, who the province appointed as a special liaison in the dispute, met with the hereditary chiefs on Tuesday and was meeting again Wednesday.

“Today we think we can move forward on that and possibly start discussions with the federal government tomorrow,” said Na’Moks.

The purpose of the meetings with Cullen was to discuss preconditions for a meeting with Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller.

It was not immediately what the meeting could mean for further discussions with Indigenous-Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett or any B.C. counterparts.

The chiefs had laid out three conditions to meet: the removal of a contentious mobile RCMP detachment, the end of RCMP patrols in the area and a suspension of Coastal GasLink work in the area.

B.C. RCMP locked up that unit, formally known as the Community-Industry Safety Office (C-ISO) earlier this week, but it remains on the Morice West Forest Service road in Wet’suwet’en territory.

“They haven’t pulled it out, they just shuttered it, they put it behind a gate, so two out of three is good enough,” said Na’Moks.

“It’s going to be a test of good faith at this point. We put our faith forward, we put our trust forward, we put our honesty forward, now lets see what comes from the provincial and federal government.”

The hereditary chiefs also maintain that Coastal GasLink will have to suspend operations in order for the meeting to take place.

The meeting is viewed as a key step to defusing a growing national crisis, after three weeks of blockades and protests across the country in support of the hereditary chiefs.

That wave of protest sprang up after the RCMP moved in to enforce a B.C. Supreme Court injunction in Wet’suwet’en territory clearing blockades preventing work crews for a natural gas pipeline from accessing a key work site.

The chiefs are adamantly opposed to the $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline, which would traverse their unceded territory to deliver gas from fracking operations in northeastern B.C. to the province’s north coast.

All 20 elected Indigenous councils have signed agreements with the company.

However the hereditary chiefs cite the 1997 Delgamuukw Supreme Court of Canada decision which they say grants them exclusive decision making power over non-reserve, traditional lands.

The Delgamuukw decision recognized the validity of pre-colonial forms of government and the existence of unextinguished Indigenous rights and title, but did not rule on what lands belong to the Wet’suwet’en.

With files from Sarah MacDonald