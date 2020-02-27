Some schools in suburban Montreal closed due to snow

Send this page to someone via email

A number of schools in the Montreal region have closed due to inclement weather Thursday morning.

While the island of Montreal is not expected to get a significant amount of snowfall, far more snow is expected to fall to the north of the island.

So far, the following schools have called off all or most activities (note that this list will continue to be updated):

English-language public schools

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board

Note that the SWLSB has not closed all, but rather most, of its schools. Check the board’s website to confirm if your school is closed.

French-language public schools

Commission scolaire des Laurentides

Commission scolaire de la Rivière-du-Nord

All other schools