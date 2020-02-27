Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Some schools in suburban Montreal closed due to snow

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 6:25 am
.
. Global News

A number of schools in the Montreal region have closed due to inclement weather Thursday morning.

While the island of Montreal is not expected to get a significant amount of snowfall, far more snow is expected to fall to the north of the island.

READ MORE: Quebec premier alleges assault weapons behind barricade while Mohawk officials call it peaceful

So far, the following schools have called off all or most activities (note that this list will continue to be updated):

English-language public schools

  • Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board

Note that the SWLSB has not closed all, but rather most, of its schools. Check the board’s website to confirm if your school is closed.

French-language public schools

  • Commission scolaire des Laurentides
  • Commission scolaire de la Rivière-du-Nord
Story continues below advertisement

All other schools

  • Vanguard School
SnowSchool ClosuresSir Wilfrid Laurier School BoardMontreal school closures
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.