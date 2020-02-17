Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Montreal snow removal operation complete 10 days after recent storms

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 6:14 pm
City of Montreal working hard to clear remaining snow from streets ahead of Tuesday’s anticipated snowfall
It has been 10 days since the city got its largest dumping of snow of the year, and in some boroughs, the snow still hasn't been cleared.

Montreal’s fifth snow removal operation has come to a close.

As of Monday night, Info neige is reporting 98 per cent of city streets have been cleared of snow.

Related News

The news comes 10 days after the recent snowstorms that hit the city, dumping an estimated 60 centimetres in some areas.

READ MORE: 40 centimetres of snow causes 1,250 road accidents across Quebec

While most of the boroughs had much of their snow cleared by Monday morning, Verdun and the Sud-Ouest borough were lagging behind with only 80  per cent of their streets cleared.

Snowbanks still lined 5th Avenue, causing motorist Malcom Kokosopoulos to circle the block several times before finding parking.

“It should have already been done because we have to move, we have our lives to live,” Kokosopoulos said.

Story continues below advertisement

Verdun resident Emilie Launier thanked god when she saw her street cleared.

The new mother had to park several blocks away from her home numerous times since there was limited parking on her street.

“It’s not the biggest storm and I think it’s the one that took the longest to get the snow off the street,” Launier said.

“It’s unacceptable.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: ‘It’s a huge challenge’: Montreal warns snow removal will take until early next week

Verdun officials said a shortage of workers on weekends is to blame for the delay.

Étienne Brunet, Verdun borough spokesperson, said truck operators could only work between Monday and Saturday.

Brunet said 10 days is long but still an acceptable time frame, one that matched the city centre’s date of completion.

“It was a challenge for our crews,” city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said.

“Ten days is  OK, these are good numbers because there was more than 60 centimetres in total.”

Sabourin called the operation a success, stating there were no accidents reported.

READ MORE: Winter strikes in Montreal again after major snowstorm

With more snow expected to fall Tuesday and Wednesday, Sabourin says city workers are ready to launch the city’s next operation.

Story continues below advertisement

“I assure you our crews are ready to hit the road again,” he said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snow stormSnow RemovalVerdunSud OuestMontreal snow removalPhilippe SabourinoperationÉtienne Brunetsnow removal operation
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.