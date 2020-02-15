Menu

News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by snow removal truck: Laval police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 2:07 pm
Updated February 15, 2020 2:19 pm
Montreal wants to help keep senior pedestrians safe
WATCH: Montreal wants to help keep senior pedestrians safe

A 69-year-old woman has died after being struck by a snow removal truck in Laval, Que.’s Chomedey district on Friday.

The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Saint-Martin Boulevard West and 100 Avenue. On Saturday Laval police confirmed the victim had died.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after being hit by truck on sidewalk in Saint-Laurent

Police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreault said the truck was heading north on 100 Avenue and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Saint-Martin when the pedestrian was hit.

Boudreault said it was likely the driver did not see the pedestrian.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Boudreault said the driver was not a city employee, explaining Laval hires subcontractors for snow removal.

–With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

READ MORE: Montreal pedestrians look forward to new safety measures at intersections

