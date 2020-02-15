Pedestrian dead after being hit by snow removal truck: Laval police

Send this page to someone via email

A 69-year-old woman has died after being struck by a snow removal truck in Laval, Que.’s Chomedey district on Friday.

The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Saint-Martin Boulevard West and 100 Avenue. On Saturday Laval police confirmed the victim had died.

Police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreault said the truck was heading north on 100 Avenue and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Saint-Martin when the pedestrian was hit.

Boudreault said it was likely the driver did not see the pedestrian.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Boudreault said the driver was not a city employee, explaining Laval hires subcontractors for snow removal.

–With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

