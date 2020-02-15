Pedestrian dead after being hit by snow removal truck: Laval police

A 69-year-old woman has died after being struck by a snow removal truck in Laval, Que.’s Chomedey district on Friday.
The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Saint-Martin Boulevard West and 100 Avenue. On Saturday Laval police confirmed the victim had died.
READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after being hit by truck on sidewalk in Saint-Laurent
Police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreault said the truck was heading north on 100 Avenue and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Saint-Martin when the pedestrian was hit.
Boudreault said it was likely the driver did not see the pedestrian.
The driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
Boudreault said the driver was not a city employee, explaining Laval hires subcontractors for snow removal.
–With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier
READ MORE: Montreal pedestrians look forward to new safety measures at intersections
COMMENTS