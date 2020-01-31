Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by truck on sidewalk in Saint-Laurent

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 9:30 am
Updated January 31, 2020 9:56 am
The pedestrian was struck early Friday morning.
The pedestrian was struck early Friday morning. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

A 55-year-old woman is in critical condition after police say she was struck by a truck while walking on the sidewalk in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough early Friday morning.

Montreal police say they received a phone call around 7:30 a.m. about the collision on Côte-Vertu Boulevard. When police officers arrived, they reportedly found the pedestrian on the ground.

The woman was unconscious when she was taken to hospital, according to police. She remains in critical condition.

READ MORE: Montreal pedestrians look forward to new safety measures at intersections

Police say the truck was emerging from a commercial centre when it struck the woman.

The driver, a 67-year-old man, was being treated for shock at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceMontreal trafficPedestrian StruckPedestrian SafetySaint-LaurentMontreal pedestrianMontreal pedestrian hitMontreal pedestrian struck
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.