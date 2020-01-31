Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by truck on sidewalk in Saint-Laurent

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old woman is in critical condition after police say she was struck by a truck while walking on the sidewalk in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough early Friday morning.

Montreal police say they received a phone call around 7:30 a.m. about the collision on Côte-Vertu Boulevard. When police officers arrived, they reportedly found the pedestrian on the ground.

The woman was unconscious when she was taken to hospital, according to police. She remains in critical condition.

Police say the truck was emerging from a commercial centre when it struck the woman.

The driver, a 67-year-old man, was being treated for shock at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

