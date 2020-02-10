Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Winter strikes in Montreal again after major snowstorm

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 9:13 am
Updated February 10, 2020 9:52 am
EMSB warns of school bus delays as Montreal blanketed with more snow
The English Montreal School Board is warning parents that school buses could face delays of up to thirty minutes on Monday morning as fresh snowfall falls on streets across the Montreal region. Global’s Brayden Jagger-Haines reports from Rosemont’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary, where buses are having difficulty getting onto the road in the first place.

Montrealers are dealing with a tough morning commute on roads and sidewalks as heavy snow continues to fall in the area on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several regions, including the Greater Montreal Area and the Eastern Townships.

The weather agency says about 15 centimetres of snow are expected to coat the ground by the end of the morning.

READ MORE: Demonstration halts service on Exo’s Candiac line in Montreal

Transports Québec spokesperson Martin Girard said several regions are affected by the weather and that snow-clearing crews are out on the roads.

The Société de transport de Montréal, the city’s public transit authority, is asking commuters to plan more time for their trips and check the location of their buses before leaving for work.

Story continues below advertisement

The extra bout of wintry weather comes after 40 centimetres of snow fell on southern Quebec late last week.

READ MORE: Montreal snow clearing may take until next Friday after biggest storm of winter

In Montreal, snow-clearing operations are still underway from last week. The city reports that about 20 per cent of roads have been cleared and that the operations will be completed by Friday.

Drivers are asked to respect parking restrictions and avoid parking their cars at an angle.

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowEnvironment CanadaMontreal trafficSnowfall WarningMontreal weathersnowstormQuebec WeatherMontreal roads
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.