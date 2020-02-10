Winter strikes in Montreal again after major snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Montrealers are dealing with a tough morning commute on roads and sidewalks as heavy snow continues to fall in the area on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several regions, including the Greater Montreal Area and the Eastern Townships.

The weather agency says about 15 centimetres of snow are expected to coat the ground by the end of the morning.

READ MORE: Demonstration halts service on Exo’s Candiac line in Montreal

Transports Québec spokesperson Martin Girard said several regions are affected by the weather and that snow-clearing crews are out on the roads.

The Société de transport de Montréal, the city’s public transit authority, is asking commuters to plan more time for their trips and check the location of their buses before leaving for work.

Story continues below advertisement

The extra bout of wintry weather comes after 40 centimetres of snow fell on southern Quebec late last week.

READ MORE: Montreal snow clearing may take until next Friday after biggest storm of winter

In Montreal, snow-clearing operations are still underway from last week. The city reports that about 20 per cent of roads have been cleared and that the operations will be completed by Friday.

Drivers are asked to respect parking restrictions and avoid parking their cars at an angle.

— With files from the Canadian Press