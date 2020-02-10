Menu

Demonstration halts service on Exo’s Candiac line in Montreal

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 8:00 am
Service on Exo's Line 4 Candiac has been suspended while a demonstration is held blocking the tracks on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Service on Exo's Line 4 Candiac has been suspended while a demonstration is held blocking the tracks on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Tim Sargeant/Global News

Some commuters on Montreal’s South Shore will have trouble getting downtown by rail on Monday morning.

Exo says it has been forced to suspend service on its Line 4 Candiac while a demonstration is held on the tracks.

READ MORE: Court grants injunction against Wet’suwet’en supporters blocking B.C. ports

The protest is in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in British Columbia, which has clashed with RCMP in recent days over the construction of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in the northwestern part of the province.

In a statement, Exo says shuttle buses will run between the train stations along the Candiac line and the Mansfield bus terminal downtown near Gare Centrale.

READ MORE: Montreal snow clearing may take until next Friday after biggest storm of winter

A total of 30 buses will transport commuters from the South Shore stations of Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine to the downtown area. The journey will take 25 to 55 minutes and could be further delayed by snowfall expected throughout the Montreal region Monday morning.

Commuters at the on-island LaSalle and du Canal train stations are being asked by Exo to take Société de transport de Montréal buses and transfer to the Metro network. The Montreal West and Vendome stations will continue to be served by Exo’s Line 1 Vaudreuil-Hudson and Line 2 Saint-Jerome.

It is not immediately clear when train service will resume.

— With files from the Canadian Press

