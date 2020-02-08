Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

40 centimetres of snow causes 1,250 road accidents across Quebec

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2020 1:49 pm
A woman shovels out her car during a snowstorm, Friday, February 7, 2020 in Montreal. Quebecers woke up Saturday to a massive snowfall that helped trigger more than 1,200 road accidents across the province, including a 70-car pileup south of Montreal that closed part of a major highway.
A woman shovels out her car during a snowstorm, Friday, February 7, 2020 in Montreal. Quebecers woke up Saturday to a massive snowfall that helped trigger more than 1,200 road accidents across the province, including a 70-car pileup south of Montreal that closed part of a major highway. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

Quebecers woke up Saturday to a massive snowfall that helped trigger more than 1,200 road accidents across the province, including a 70-car pileup east of Montreal that closed part of a major highway.

Up to 40 centimetres of snow covered an area stretching from the Ottawa border through the St-Lawrence Valley and up to the province’s Gaspesie peninsula. Authorities said no deaths had been reported.

READ MORE: ‘Avoid non-essential travel’: Quebec transport minister warns of worsening road conditions amid

Acting Minister of Public Security, Andree Laforest, said Friday night that the heavy snow and strong winds caused at least 1,250 road incidents across the affected area of the province, including a 70-car pileup in St-Hyacinthe that involved a provincial police vehicle.

The multi-car collision, about 60 kilometres east of Montreal, injured three but none seriously. It also led to the complete closure of Highway 20 towards the west.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Montreal-area school boards cancel classes due to snowstorm

Environment Canada said Friday’s storm was the biggest of the winter season in southern Quebec.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Environment CanadaQuebecMontrealOttawaSnow stormHighway 20PileupAndree LaforestGaspesieRoad accidentsSt-HyacintheActing Minister of Public SecuritySt. Lawrence Valley
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.