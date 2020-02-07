Montreal-area school boards cancel classes due to snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Several school boards in the Montreal area have cancelled all school and administrative activities on Friday as an intense snow storm is slamming Southern Quebec.

So far, the following schools have called off all activities:

The Lester B. Pearson School Board

The English Montreal School Board

Commission scolaire de Laval

Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île

Commission scolaire de Montréal

Commission scolaire Marie-Victorin

Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Please note that due to the weather, all Schools, all Adult & Vocational Centres, all Daycares & the Head office of the Lester B. Pearson School Board will be closed to students and staff members, Friday, February 7th. All after-school and evening activities are also cancelled. — lbpsb (@LBPSB) February 7, 2020

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Friday for much of southern Quebec, saying a total of 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is expected throughout Friday.

According to Environment Canada, the brunt of the storm will hit during rush hour on Friday morning.

Strong wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected to create white-out conditions.

Officials are asking motorists to cancel non-essential travel plans as a precaution and to opt for public transit.

Montreal’s Trudeau airport is also advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

–With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier