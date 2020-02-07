Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal-area school boards cancel classes due to snowstorm

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 12:55 am
Updated February 7, 2020 12:57 am
Several school boards have cancelled school due to Friday's snowstorm. .
Several school boards have cancelled school due to Friday's snowstorm. . Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Several school boards in the Montreal area have cancelled all school and administrative activities on Friday as an intense snow storm is slamming Southern Quebec.

So far, the following schools have called off all activities:

  • The Lester B. Pearson School Board
  • The English Montreal School Board
  • Commission scolaire de Laval
  • Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île
  • Commission scolaire de Montréal
  • Commission scolaire Marie-Victorin
  • Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Friday for much of southern Quebec, saying a total of 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is expected throughout Friday.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning issued for Montreal

According to Environment Canada, the brunt of the storm will hit during rush hour on Friday morning.

Strong wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected to create white-out conditions.

Officials are asking motorists to cancel non-essential travel plans as a precaution and to opt for public transit.

Montreal’s Trudeau airport is also advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Tips for driving in the snow.
Tips for driving in the snow.

–With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaMontreal weatherMontreal snow stormMontreal School Cancellations
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.