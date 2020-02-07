Montreal-area school boards cancel classes due to snowstorm

Several school boards in the Montreal area have cancelled all school and administrative activities on Friday as an intense snow storm is slamming Southern Quebec.
So far, the following schools have called off all activities:
- The Lester B. Pearson School Board
- The English Montreal School Board
- Commission scolaire de Laval
- Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île
- Commission scolaire de Montréal
- Commission scolaire Marie-Victorin
- Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Friday for much of southern Quebec, saying a total of 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is expected throughout Friday.
According to Environment Canada, the brunt of the storm will hit during rush hour on Friday morning.
Strong wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected to create white-out conditions.
Officials are asking motorists to cancel non-essential travel plans as a precaution and to opt for public transit.
Montreal’s Trudeau airport is also advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
–With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier
