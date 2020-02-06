Winter storm warning issued for Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Friday for much of southern Quebec, saying a total of 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is expected by Friday evening.

The weather agency says the snowfall will begin on Thursday and gain strength overnight, and heavy snowfall could last until late in the day Friday.

Officials are asking motorists to cancel non-essential travel plans as a precaution.

Environment Canada warns that rapidly accumulating snow could make for difficult driving conditions and that heavy snow could lead to reduced visibility.

Montreal’s Trudeau airport is advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

In a news release, the airport says that while its facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to deal specifically with winter conditions, flights can be delayed or cancelled because of weather conditions at other airports.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM), for its part, is encouraging commuters to ditch their cars and opt for public transit instead.

The idea is to reduce the number of cars on the road and make it easier for snow-clearing crews to do their jobs.

