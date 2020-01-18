In photos: Eastern Newfoundland digs out from record-breaking snowstorm

Parts of eastern Newfoundland remain under a state of emergency as residents dig out from a storm unlike anything seen in decades.
Environment Canada says 76.2 cm of snow was measured at St. John’s International Airport on Friday — the most for any day since records started being kept in 1942.
“This is incredible. Even by Newfoundland snow standards,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell tweeted.
All flights in and out of St. John’s have been cancelled, and the airport remains closed until at least Sunday morning.
Businesses in the capital city, as well as other municipalities in the Northeast Avalon Peninsula, have been ordered to stay closed for a second day.
In St. John’s, all vehicles except first responders remain banned from the streets.
As shown on social media, some residents opened their doors to find walls of snow instead of daylight.
(One man said on Friday night that the snow against his door was so heavy his doorbell rang).
But on Saturday, people started digging out their homes and vehicles and surveying the winter wonderland.
In St. John’s, a few people were seen riding snowmobiles and ATVs on city streets.
And a few even took advantage of the steep downtown streets for skiing and snowboarding.
In a jaw-dropping photo, plows were shown cutting through a dense sea of snow on Pitts Memorial Drive, a highway in the St. John’s area that appeared unrecognizable.
The provincial government said snow drifts of 12 and 15 feet high have been reported on some highways.
Many lost electricity due to winds that exceeded 120 km/h in St. John’s.
Premier Dwight Ball said 21,000 people were without power as of early Saturday morning.
Newfoundland Power said in some cases its crews were out on foot to assess the damage caused by the storm.
Authorities urged the public to check on their neighbours, take safety precautions to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and be careful not to overexert themselves while shovelling.
The Red Cross arranged hotel stays for four families the Battery neighbourhood at the base of Signal Hill in downtown St. John’s.
Late on Friday, snow rushed down the cliff and into a home, and there were fears there could be further snow slides.
“People were in the living room, and the snow came through the window,” Platoon Chief Dean Foley of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department told the Canadian Press.
Nobody was injured but firefighters had to walk through chest-high snow to reach the scene, Foley said.
Fire officials recommended the evacuation of 10 homes in the area.
While residents of four homes agreed to leave, those in the other six decided to stay put, according to Foley.
–With files from The Canadian Press
