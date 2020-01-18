In photos: Eastern Newfoundland digs out from record-breaking snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of eastern Newfoundland remain under a state of emergency as residents dig out from a storm unlike anything seen in decades.

Environment Canada says 76.2 cm of snow was measured at St. John’s International Airport on Friday — the most for any day since records started being kept in 1942.

“This is incredible. Even by Newfoundland snow standards,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell tweeted.

This is incredible. Even by Newfoundland snow standards. https://t.co/zB6h7Rk2gp — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

All flights in and out of St. John’s have been cancelled, and the airport remains closed until at least Sunday morning.

Businesses in the capital city, as well as other municipalities in the Northeast Avalon Peninsula, have been ordered to stay closed for a second day.

In St. John’s, all vehicles except first responders remain banned from the streets.

As shown on social media, some residents opened their doors to find walls of snow instead of daylight.

(One man said on Friday night that the snow against his door was so heavy his doorbell rang).

Not laughing anymore. The snow is piled up so hard against my door the doorbell actually just rang. Okay, I'm laughing a little at that. #BuriedIn #CantGetOut #nlblizzard2020 #PanicTime #TimeToStartDrinking pic.twitter.com/TAPJCTuY2Z — Jason Sheppard (@Jason_Sheppard_) January 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

But on Saturday, people started digging out their homes and vehicles and surveying the winter wonderland.

Somewhere under all this is a row of cars and front doors. This is going to take a while. pic.twitter.com/RGmIeaJfsf — Bob Hallett (@bobhallett) January 18, 2020

Found our rental car. No joke, ours is the one closest to lens, the tiny sliver of chrome…Yep. Lots of people in the same boat. State of Emergency continues. @weathernetwork #nlwx pic.twitter.com/nwnbefByvY — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) January 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

In St. John’s, a few people were seen riding snowmobiles and ATVs on city streets.

Two all-terrain vehicles cruise through downtown St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

And a few even took advantage of the steep downtown streets for skiing and snowboarding.

Story continues below advertisement

Garrison Ski Hill is open for business! pic.twitter.com/4khgMTQWD4 — Josh Smee (@JoshSmee) January 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

An intrepid skier takes to the streets in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

In a jaw-dropping photo, plows were shown cutting through a dense sea of snow on Pitts Memorial Drive, a highway in the St. John’s area that appeared unrecognizable.

Using Google street view I did a side by side shot for comparison. 😮 pic.twitter.com/1kHz1WeWTP — Justin (@jgquinton) January 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial government said snow drifts of 12 and 15 feet high have been reported on some highways.

Many lost electricity due to winds that exceeded 120 km/h in St. John’s.

Premier Dwight Ball said 21,000 people were without power as of early Saturday morning.

Newfoundland Power said in some cases its crews were out on foot to assess the damage caused by the storm.

STORM UPDATE: 21,000 currently without power across the island. @TW_GovNL has plows back on the road and are working with @NFPower crews to reach affected areas. States of emergency remain in effect. Stay home and stay safe while cleanup begins. #nlwx #nlstorm pic.twitter.com/CeGE8B47BQ — Premier of NL (@PremierofNL) January 18, 2020

Authorities urged the public to check on their neighbours, take safety precautions to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and be careful not to overexert themselves while shovelling.

Story continues below advertisement

Power outages – keep a few taps slightly open to prevent pipes from freezing. #nlblizzard2020 #nlstorm #newfoundland What else to do if you experience a power outage – Canadian Red Cross Blog https://t.co/V1izUWt1oG — CanRedCrossNL (@canredcrossnl) January 18, 2020

The Red Cross arranged hotel stays for four families the Battery neighbourhood at the base of Signal Hill in downtown St. John’s.

Late on Friday, snow rushed down the cliff and into a home, and there were fears there could be further snow slides.

“People were in the living room, and the snow came through the window,” Platoon Chief Dean Foley of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department told the Canadian Press.

Nobody was injured but firefighters had to walk through chest-high snow to reach the scene, Foley said.

Fire officials recommended the evacuation of 10 homes in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

While residents of four homes agreed to leave, those in the other six decided to stay put, according to Foley.

Our @CanRedCrossNL team arranged emergency hotel lodging for 4 evacuated families due to avalanche of snow from cliffs behind their homes along Outer Battery Rd, #StJohns #Newfoundland during Friday’s #NLblizzard2020. — CanRedCrossATL (@CanRedCrossATL) January 18, 2020

Our crews are out, patrolling by foot where necessary, to assess storm damage. Heavy snow drifts and narrow roads are making getting around tough. They’re on it, working hard to restore power safely! Thanks for everyone’s continued support. pic.twitter.com/E8cDoWVui1 — Newfoundland Power (@NFPower) January 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A resident snowshoes in the middle of a major street, in downtown St. John’s, N.L. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The state of emergency ordered by the City of St. John’s is still in place, leaving businesses closed and vehicles off the roads in the aftermath of the major winter storm that hit the Newfoundland and Labrador capital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Residents make their way in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A snowplow clears the road in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A snowplow clears the road in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A snowplow clears the road near the waterfront in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Residents dig out in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A resident walks in downtown St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A resident of downtown St. John’s, NL on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Residents of downtown St. John’s, NL on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Good Morning!! This is the morning after! What a crazy night we punched here in Bonavista! The winds are still howling this morning, and the snow amounts are incredible! #nlblizzard2020 #stormageddon2020 #Newfoundland #nlwx #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/vzjfi9dvAc — Mark Gray 🇨🇦 (@GrayMarker99) January 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from The Canadian Press