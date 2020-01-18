Menu

Canada

In photos: Eastern Newfoundland digs out from record-breaking snowstorm

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 1:54 pm
Updated January 18, 2020 2:01 pm
St. John’s covered in mountains of snow after record-breaking storm
WATCH ABOVE: St. John's covered in mountains of snow after record-breaking storm

Parts of eastern Newfoundland remain under a state of emergency as residents dig out from a storm unlike anything seen in decades.

Environment Canada says 76.2 cm of snow was measured at St. John’s International Airport on Friday — the most for any day since records started being kept in 1942.

“This is incredible. Even by Newfoundland snow standards,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell tweeted.

All flights in and out of St. John’s have been cancelled, and the airport remains closed until at least Sunday morning.

Businesses in the capital city, as well as other municipalities in the Northeast Avalon Peninsula, have been ordered to stay closed for a second day.

States of emergency in parts of NL due to blizzard

In St. John’s, all vehicles except first responders remain banned from the streets.

READ MORE: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

As shown on social media, some residents opened their doors to find walls of snow instead of daylight.

(One man said on Friday night that the snow against his door was so heavy his doorbell rang).

But on Saturday, people started digging out their homes and vehicles and surveying the winter wonderland.

In St. John’s, a few people were seen riding snowmobiles and ATVs on city streets.

Two all-terrain vehicles cruise through downtown St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Two all-terrain vehicles cruise through downtown St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

And a few even took advantage of the steep downtown streets for skiing and snowboarding.

An intrepid skier takes to the streets in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
An intrepid skier takes to the streets in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

In a jaw-dropping photo, plows were shown cutting through a dense sea of snow on Pitts Memorial Drive, a highway in the St. John’s area that appeared unrecognizable.

The provincial government said snow drifts of 12 and 15 feet high have been reported on some highways.

Many lost electricity due to winds that exceeded 120 km/h in St. John’s.

Premier Dwight Ball said 21,000 people were without power as of early Saturday morning.

Newfoundland Power said in some cases its crews were out on foot to assess the damage caused by the storm.

Authorities urged the public to check on their neighbours, take safety precautions to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and be careful not to overexert themselves while shovelling.

The Red Cross arranged hotel stays for four families the Battery neighbourhood at the base of Signal Hill in downtown St. John’s.

Late on Friday, snow rushed down the cliff and into a home, and there were fears there could be further snow slides.

Snow plows working to clear roads as quick as possible as Newfoundland hammered by storm

“People were in the living room, and the snow came through the window,” Platoon Chief Dean Foley of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department told the Canadian Press.

Nobody was injured but firefighters had to walk through chest-high snow to reach the scene, Foley said.

Fire officials recommended the evacuation of 10 homes in the area.

While residents of four homes agreed to leave, those in the other six decided to stay put, according to Foley.

A resident snowshoes in the middle of a major street, in downtown St. John’s, N.L. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The state of emergency ordered by the City of St. John’s is still in place, leaving businesses closed and vehicles off the roads in the aftermath of the major winter storm that hit the Newfoundland and Labrador capital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
A resident snowshoes in the middle of a major street, in downtown St. John’s, N.L. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The state of emergency ordered by the City of St. John’s is still in place, leaving businesses closed and vehicles off the roads in the aftermath of the major winter storm that hit the Newfoundland and Labrador capital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Residents make their way in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Residents make their way in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A snowplow clears the road in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A snowplow clears the road in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A snowplow clears the road in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A snowplow clears the road in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A snowplow clears the road near the waterfront in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A snowplow clears the road near the waterfront in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Residents dig out in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Residents dig out in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A resident walks in downtown St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A resident walks in downtown St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A resident of downtown St. John’s, NL on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
A resident of downtown St. John’s, NL on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Residents of downtown St. John’s, NL on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Residents of downtown St. John’s, NL on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

–With files from The Canadian Press

