Justin Bieber downsizes stadium tour dates amid sluggish ticket sales

Justin Bieber‘s 45-date North American tour is rapidly approaching, but it doesn’t seem to be selling well, as shown on Ticketmaster.

As a result, the 26-year-old pop star has downsized eight of the upcoming shows on the long awaited — but seemingly not anticipated — “Changes” world tour.

This means that Bieber will no longer perform at stadiums in Glendale, Ariz.; Columbus, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Indianapolis, Ind., among several other American cities, rather much smaller, arena-sized venues instead.

The Changes to the upcoming tour were made last Friday, with the decision being accredited to “unforeseen circumstances” by multiple venues, including Dallas, Texas’s American Airlines Center and Nashville, Tenn.’s Bridgestone Arena on Twitter.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Justin Bieber concert at FirstEnergy Stadium is being cancelled and rescheduled to RMFH Fri. Aug. 14. If you have purchased tix you will receive an email from Ticketmaster regarding a refund + info on how to purchase tickets for the new show. pic.twitter.com/v7b0TQu8DA — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (@RMFieldHouse) March 6, 2020

Not only has Bieber had to scale down some of the shows, but he’s even had to reschedule a handful of them for different dates, including Houston, Texas, and Detroit, Mich.

The tour was announced in December, only weeks ahead of the release of Changes (2020): Bieber’s fifth and latest studio album. Throughout the trek — which will be his first since the Purpose world tour (2016-2017) — the Stratford, Ont.-born musician will promote the new record.

While there’s been no official statement from Bieber himself regarding the matter, a source supposedly “close to the tour,” described the downsizing of these shows as “a hard decision,” to Variety on Friday.

Tickets have been on sale since Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), and as of this writing, have not sold very well at most of the venues.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber attends the ceremony honouring Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge with the 2,685th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 23, 2020. Etienne Laurent / EPA

The news of the venue switches correlated with the cancellation of the world-renowned, Austin, Texas-based music festival, South by Southwest (or SXSW).

On Friday, the festival tweeted that for the first time in 34 years, it would be cancelled, shortly after the mayor of Austin, Steve Adler, announced a local disaster as a precaution to the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Additionally, multiple reports (including TMZ), have suggested that sales for the Changes tour are low because of the worldwide concern surrounding COVID-19, however, that has not yet been addressed publicly by Bieber, his label, or his management.

Though the Sorry singer never once claimed that ticket sales were low because of the continuously spreading virus — or any particular reason for that matter — many are now criticizing Bieber by claiming he’s simply using coronavirus as an excuse for his tour “flopping.”

Here’s what some Twitter users, including Perez Hilton, had to say:

Justin Bieber’s team blaming coronavirus on downsizing his stadium tour is beyond hilarious. It’s insulting, really. Do they take us for fools? Because people in arenas are immune from catching it? You’re just as likely there! — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 8, 2020

justin bieber changes tour is floppin FLOPPING but he will get away with it because of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/80mk4hRRGN — RAMUS (@rapimp) March 8, 2020

fact justin bieber canny sell out stadiums then blamed the coronavirus for apparently having to change it to arenas makes him a laughing stock — charles !! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@billiescult) March 9, 2020

Justin Bieber: I'm downgrading my stadium tour to arenas due to Coronavirus Coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/o9P4FrjsDp — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) March 8, 2020

i know justin bieber is LOOKING for a reason to cancel his tour LMAO he bout to blame it on coronavirus — megan (@neckassmegan) March 2, 2020

Global News has reached out to a representative of Bieber seeking comment as to why some of his upcoming concert dates have been downsized.

Changes is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Despite the poor numbers in sales, all four Canadian stops on the Changes tour remain unchanged:

A screenshot of available seats for Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ World Tour at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City. The image was captured through Ticketmaster on March 9, 2020 — more than three weeks after tickets went on sale (Feb. 14). Global News / Ticketmaster

Select tickets for each date on the upcoming tour are still available, except for the Dallas, Tampa, Columbus and Washington shows — which are yet to go on sale through Ticketmaster.

For additional tour dates and further updates, you can visit the official Justin Bieber website.

Canadian 2020 ‘Changes’ world tour dates

Sept. 1 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 14 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

