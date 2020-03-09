Menu

Canada

Feds leading bulk buy of personal protective equipment amid coronavirus outbreak: PM

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 10:33 am
Updated March 9, 2020 12:17 pm
Canada bracing for COVID-19’s economic impact
Many businesses in Canada are now feeling COVID-19’s financial fallout, with tourism already experiencing the brunt of the economic impact. Mike Le Couteur reports on what measures the federal government is taking.

Ottawa is co-ordinating a national effort to secure personal protective gear — which includes items such as face masks — amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy Chrystia Freeland have asked provincial leaders to communicate their “state of readiness” for the novel coronavirus and identify gaps in supply or capacity.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Government chartering plane for Canadians on Grand Princess

“We are reaching out to you today to ensure that as a country, we are as prepared as we can be, and to reconfirm for you that the Government of Canada is ready to support you and all Canadians,” they said in a note to premiers that was not publicly released.

“We are already leading a bulk procurement of personal protective equipment in which many of you are participating. We are ready to convene and help.”

Story continues below advertisement
Finance minister pledges help for businesses, workers amid COVID-19
Finance minister pledges help for businesses, workers amid COVID-19

The letter, which was obtained by Global News, was sent ahead of a First Ministers’ meeting that starts Friday in Ottawa.

It acknowledged that the outbreak has already had economic effects.

READ MORE: Wall Street, TSX pause trading as stocks plunge amid coronavirus chaos

“The related economic implications resulting from COVID-19, whether those be narrowing export markets, decreased tourism, pressures on the supply chain, or dropping commodity prices, are a significant concern and we know that Canadians are not just experiencing this solely as a public health issue.”

At least 60 cases have been confirmed in Canada, the bulk in Ontario and B.C., though Quebec and Alberta have also been affected.

–With files from Mike Le Couteur, Global News

 

Justin Trudeau Coronavirus COVID-19 Chrystia Freeland Coronavirus In Canada COVID-19 Outbreak PPE personal protective equipment
