Coronavirus: Government chartering plane for Canadians on Grand Princess

The federal government is sending a plane to pick up Canadians on a cruise ship off the coast of California that has confirmed COVID-19 cases on board.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Sunday that the passengers on the Grand Princess will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in eastern Ontario.

There are 237 Canadian passengers on board, according to Global Affairs Canada.

“Ensuring the health and safety of Canadians both at home and abroad remains our priority,” Champagne said in a statement. “We are working hard to help Canadians return home and make sure appropriate measures are in place to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The Grand Princess was denied permission to dock in San Francisco. Calif., last week after it was determined that passengers on a previous sailing — including several Canadians — were later diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The two voyages shared some passengers and crew.

Wider testing took place after 21 cases were confirmed on the vessel on Friday. Nineteen of those infected are crew members.

After days in limbo, the cruise liner is scheduled to dock in Oakland, Calif., on Monday. Operator Princess Cruises, a division of Carnival Corp., said passengers in need of medical care would be allowed to disembark first, followed by other guests. U.S. residents will serve a period of time in quarantine at various locations, while the crew will remain on board.

Champagne said the move to fly the Canadians home came at the request of the U.S. government.

The passengers will not be allowed to board the flight if they exhibit symptoms. Instead they will receive further assessment to determine next steps, Champagne said.

Canada has already sent several planes to bring home Canadians in China, where the virus originated, as well those on board the Diamond Princess.

That vessel was quarantined off Japan and nearly 700 people contracted COVID-19. Seven people died.

On Friday, Canada’s top public health doctor issued a caution regarding cruise ships.

“I am asking Canadians to think twice before going on cruise ships, especially those [people] in the older age group and those with underlying medical conditions,” Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said.

“Cruise ships present environments where COVID-19 can spread easily given close contact between passengers [that are together] for significant periods of time.”

There are more than 105,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Sunday, and almost 3,600 people have died, according to the World Health Organization.