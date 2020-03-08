Assault in Richmond leads to ‘significant head wound,’ RCMP seek witnesses

Richmond RCMP are seeking witnesses to an early morning assault that left a man with a “significant head wound” Saturday.
Police said in a statement Sunday that the alleged assault happened around 5:30 a.m. in front of a restaurant at the Lansdowne Centre mall at 5300 No. 3 Road.
It’s alleged the man was attacked by a group of people, who police believe targeted the victim.
Police say the suspects left southbound from the Lansdowne Centre parking lot in two vehicles, and are asking for witnesses to help locate them.
“Investigators know there were other people in the area at the time of the assault and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to contact police,” Richmond RCMP Cpl. Adriana Peralta said in a statement.
The victim is in hospital in stable condition.
