Man arrested after allegedly stabbing teen who was taking photos near Yaletown park

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Vancouver police say a 34-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested for allegedly stabbing someone near the Seawall in Yaletown on Wednesday.

Police say it happened around 7 p.m., when officers were called to reports of a man chasing people with a knife near Davie Street and Marinaside Crescent.

An 18-year-old man who was taking photos in Cooper Park with friends suffered minor injuries in the incident, said VPD. Sgt. Aaron Roed in a media release.

“We are very lucky that no one sustained serious injuries, including our officers,” he said.

“The man resisted arrest, and several tactical resources were used to protect the public and take him into custody, where he remains.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police have recommended charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and obstructing a police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.

WATCH: (June 20, 2019) Police use taser to take down stabbing suspect

1:30 Vancouver Police use guided energy weapon to take down stabbing suspect Vancouver Police use guided energy weapon to take down stabbing suspect