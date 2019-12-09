Menu

gang fight

7 arrested, 4 hospitalized after 20 ‘gangsters’ get in Yaletown knife fight: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 6:32 pm
Updated December 9, 2019 6:33 pm
Vanouver police at the scene of a stabbing in Yaletown on Dec. 8, 2019.
Vanouver police at the scene of a stabbing in Yaletown on Dec. 8, 2019. Global News

Vancouver police are crediting the quick action of responding officers with saving four lives, amid a massive gang brawl in Yaletown on the weekend.

Police were called to the area of Hamilton and Helmken streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, where a group of nearly 20 men were fighting.

READ MORE: Yaletown stabbing sends 4 to hospital, 1 in serious condition: Vancouver police

Investigators believe the men were part of two rival gangs, and that the fight had begun inside a business before spilling out into the streets.

Four men were stabbed in the mayhem, police said.

Video captures brawl, arrests in Downtown Eastside
Video captures brawl, arrests in Downtown Eastside

Members of the VPD’s Emergency Response Team provided emergency first aid until paramedics and firefighters arrived to take the men to hospital.

“Without the quick action and officers being trained in [tactical emergency medical services] TEMS this assault may have ended up being a homicide,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed.
Story continues below advertisement

“There is no question that trained TEMS officers played a role in saving multiple lives.”

READ MORE: 3 people deported amid RCMP investigation into Surrey brawls caught on camera

Police said seven people were arrested, but have since been released. No one has been charged, but the VPD expects to recommend charges to prosecutors when an investigation is complete.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to come forward.

