Crime

Yaletown stabbing sends 4 to hospital, 1 in serious condition: Vancouver police

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 1:54 pm
Vanouver police at the scene of a stabbing in Yaletown on Dec. 8, 2019.
Vanouver police at the scene of a stabbing in Yaletown on Dec. 8, 2019. Global News

An early morning stabbing in Vancouver’s Yaletown sent four people to hospital Sunday, where one victim remains in serious condition.

Vancouver police say officers responded to “a large group of men” fighting in the area of Hamilton and Helmcken streets just before 2:30 a.m.

The four victims were all suffering from stab wounds, police said.

No arrests have been announced.

Investigators blocked off a majority of Hamilton and Mainland streets between Davie and Nelson streets as they combed over the crime scene.

A large limousine and at least one other vehicle were seen behind police tape, but it’s not yet known how or if they’re connected.

Police would not say how long they expected the streets to remain closed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

Vancouver police takedown caught on video
Vancouver police takedown caught on video
