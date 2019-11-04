Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

1 person in hospital, 1 under arrest after stabbing at International Village Mall

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 10:05 pm
The scene of a stabbing in the International Village Mall in the Downtown Eastside on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. .
The scene of a stabbing in the International Village Mall in the Downtown Eastside on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. . Kris Constable

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at a mall in the Downtown Eastside on Monday.

Vancouver police said officers were called to the area of Abbott and Keefer streets around 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Vancouver police arrest 3 men in alleged DTES gang ‘murder plot’

Security staff at the International Village Mall said the building was closed to the public due to a police incident.

Three shootings in 15 hours in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
Three shootings in 15 hours in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Witness Kris Constable told Global News it appeared the stabbing had happened inside the mall, in front of the Rexall pharmacy.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said one person was in custody, and that there was no risk to the general public.

READ MORE: Vancouver police make another arrest in trio of DTES shootings

The stabbing comes as police warn of escalating violence in the Downtown Eastside.

Last month, police were called to three shootings in a 15 hour period in the neighbourhood, one of them outside the mall.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VancouverStabbingDowntown EastsideDTESVancouver stabbingVancouver assaultdowntown eastside stabbingdowntown eastside assaultInternational Village Mallvancouver attack
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.