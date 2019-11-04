1 person in hospital, 1 under arrest after stabbing at International Village Mall

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at a mall in the Downtown Eastside on Monday.
Vancouver police said officers were called to the area of Abbott and Keefer streets around 5:30 p.m.
Security staff at the International Village Mall said the building was closed to the public due to a police incident.
Witness Kris Constable told Global News it appeared the stabbing had happened inside the mall, in front of the Rexall pharmacy.
Police said one person was in custody, and that there was no risk to the general public.
The stabbing comes as police warn of escalating violence in the Downtown Eastside.
Last month, police were called to three shootings in a 15 hour period in the neighbourhood, one of them outside the mall.
COMMENTS