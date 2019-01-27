3 men stabbed, 6 arrested and released after early morning brawl in Yaletown

Three men were sent to hospital and six men were arrested and released without charges following a fight in Yaletown early Sunday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said the fight broke out between two groups on Mainland Street near Nelson Street around 1:30 a.m.

Three men were stabbed, according to police.

A 29-year-old Surrey man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 25-year-old Vancouver man and a 26-year-old man from Richmond were treated in hospital for minor injuries and later released.

Six men were arrested and then released without charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.