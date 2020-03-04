Snowfall warnings stretch across southern Manitoba — including Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Looks like winter isn’t quite over yet, Winnipeg.

Snowfall warnings were issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Wednesday afternoon, forecasting as much as 10-15 cm of snow around parts of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg.

The snowfall warnings stretch across southern Manitoba along the Trans-Canada Highway at the Ontario border and up the Yellowhead Highway through Riding Mountain National Park.

Snowfall warnings for southern Manitoba. Global News

The southern Interlake and the south basin of Lake Manitoba are also included in the warnings.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy snow began in the afternoon around Riding Mountain National Park, where overnight totals are expected to be in the 10-15 cm range.

Most of the rest of the snowfall warnings areas are expected to see between 5-10 cm of snow by the morning.

READ MORE: Light snow and warm weather a boon for Manitoba downhill skiing

In Winnipeg, the heaviest snowfall amounts are expected before midnight.

Snow will continue after midnight into the early morning hours around southern Manitoba before the sky clears.

Winds overnight and in the morning will be around 30-50 km/h but areas may experience slightly higher wind speeds of around 40-60 km/h.

1:40 Winnipeg man frustrated after snow clearing crews destroy tree in his yard Winnipeg man frustrated after snow clearing crews destroy tree in his yard

Winds are expected to diminish by Thursday afternoon.

While this storm will be far from historic, it arrives on March 4 — a day on which Winnipeg has experienced some of its most iconic winter storms.

Winnipeg has seen big storms on March 4. Global News