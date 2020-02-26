Menu

Sports

FC Edmonton set to play soccer in Saskatchewan with pair of pre-season friendlies

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 10:34 pm
FC Edmonton players practise in Alberta's capital on May 9, 2019.
FC Edmonton players practise in Alberta's capital on May 9, 2019. Global News

FC Edmonton players will travel to Saskatoon next month to play a pair of exhibition games in advance of the 2020 Canadian Premier League season.

The team announced plans to participate in the friendlies on its website Wednesday. It said it is part of the Saskatchewan Summer Soccer Series, an initiative aimed at generating interest in professional soccer in the Land of the Living Skies with the goal of potentially helping to bring a CPL team to that province.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Summer Soccer Series sees sport take centre stage in Saskatoon

The games in Saskatoon will see the Eddies take to the pitch at the SaskTel Sports Centre and compete against what the club said will be “a team of local, top-level players.”

The first match will take place on Saturday, March 28 and the second will kick off on Sunday, March 29.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton signs 22-year-old Peruvian winger, calls move a ‘significant attacking addition’

FC Edmonton is less than seven weeks away from kicking off its 2020 CPL season against Pacific FC at Langford, B.C.’s Westhills Stadium on April 11.

On Thursday evening at 7 p.m., FC Edmonton is hosting an event in front of The Bay at West Edmonton Mall to unveil the club’s 10th anniversary home kit.

Local talent thriving on FC Edmonton roster
