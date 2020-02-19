FC Edmonton signs 22-year-old Peruvian winger, calls move a ‘significant attacking addition’

Send this page to someone via email

FC Edmonton’s 2020 roster is beginning to take shape as the team announced another addition on Wednesday with the signing of 22-year-old midfielder Raúl Tito.

The addition of Tito, a winger from Peru, marks the second time this off-season that the Eddies have brought in international talent to solidify its presence in the midfield. Earlier this month, the team announced the signing of Erik Zetterberg, a 22-year-old midfielder from Sweden.

READ MORE: Young Swedish midfielder among pair of off-season signings by FC Edmonton so far

Tito has played dozens of Peruvian first division soccer games in his young career and has represented Peru at the U-20 level.

“Raúl is a significant attacking addition to our club,” FC Edmonton coach Jeff Paulus said in a news release on Wednesday. “He is a quick player who loves to get at defenders.

Story continues below advertisement

“Raul will bring creativity to our attack and add an attacking dimension that we were lacking.” Tweet This

FC Edmonton said that while Tito is expected to be in Alberta in time for the pre-season, he is still waiting for his visa to get approved.

Two local midfielders commit to the Eddies for the 2020 season

Last week, the Eddies signed a pair of local products to the club for the 2020 Canadian Premier League season: midfielders Antony Caceres and Chance Carter.

Both Caceres and Carter have developed their game in the minor soccer system in Alberta’s capital and played for the FC Edmonton Academy before moving onto the Vancouver Whitecaps FC residency program.

“Each player, having come through local clubs, our own academy and then the Whitecaps residency program, will excite our supporters with their brand of football,” Paulus said last week.

As of Wednesday night, FC Edmonton had 20 players under contract for the 2020 season.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about FC Edmonton.