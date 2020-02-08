Young Swedish midfielder among pair of off-season signings by FC Edmonton so far

Send this page to someone via email

The head coach of FC Edmonton spoke highly of the soccer team’s latest acquisition this week, describing 22-year-old midfielder Erik Zetterberg as a player “with fantastic pedigree.”

“We believe his soccer IQ and his ability in possession will be a big asset for us,” Jeff Paulus, who also serves as the FC Edmonton’s general manager, said after the team announced the Swedish player had been signed for the 2020 Canadian Premier League season on Wednesday.

“He is a technician, who has a great range of passing,” Paulus added. “He can hit those diagonal balls to get our wingers involved down the flanks and he can link up with our attacking players.

“He’s a strong physical player, good on both sides of the ball. But his ability to read the game is what really sold us on him.”

Zetterberg was developed in the Falkenbergs FF youth system before signing his first professional contract with that club’s senior team in 2015. He played eight times in Sweden’s top division before moving on to play with a pair of other Swedish soccer teams.

Late last month, FC Edmonton announced the signing of 24-year-old Duran Lee, a Canadian defender who spent the previous season with the HFX Wanderers in the CPL.

“We have targeted a few areas to address this off-season, with a left-footed defender being a priority,” Paulus said at the time the signing was announced.

“We thought that Duran was very good for Halifax and believe that he is the ball playing defender that we were looking for.”

In the spring, FC Edmonton will compete in the new CPL season. In the league’s inaugural season, which featured seven teams, FC Edmonton finished the fall season in sixth place and the spring competition in third place.

The team currently has 17 players under contract.

