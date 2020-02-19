Cavalry FC signs former Brazil youth international Richard Luca

Send this page to someone via email

Cavalry FC has signed former Brazil youth international Richard Luca.

The 22-year-old winger/attacking midfielder, whose full name is Richard Luca Rosa Da Silva Sousa, arrives from Torpedo Kutaisi of the Georgian top division. He previously was with Mexico’s second-tier Correcaminos UAT and Brazil’s Santos FC.

🚨 PLAYER ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Welcome Brazilian Richard Luca 🇧🇷 to Cavalry FC! "He is one of the most exciting players we looked at this off-season. He has the tools to unlock defences and excite fans in equal measure." – @tommywheeldonjr #CavsFC | #WelcomeWednesday pic.twitter.com/xQHSc0RZ00 — Cavalry FC (@CPLCavalryFC) February 19, 2020

Tommy Wheeldon Jr., head coach and GM of the Calgary-based Canadian Premier League team, called the Brazilian “one of the most exciting players” the team had seen in the off-season.

“He has incredible one-on-one dribbling ability, electric pace and terrific work rate. He has the tools to unlock defences and excite fans in equal measure,” Wheeldon added in a statement.

Richard Luca, who has played for the Brazilian under-17 team, is expected to arrive in Calgary in March 2020 to begin training.

