‘We’re ready for pro soccer here’: Summer series a success for Saskatchewan soccer

The final whistle in the third instalment of the SK Summer Soccer Series not only signalled a victory for the host Selects, who won the contest 2-0, but also a huge win for Saskatchewan’s soccer community.

“It was so fun to play with [the fans] singing and chanting,” said Selects forward James Fraser. “It wasn’t just one group, it was the whole crowd out there.”

The three-game series, which had matches in May, July and August, provided a preview of what the landscape could look like for a potential Canadian Premier League team in Saskatoon.

“It shows Saskatoon that we’re ready for pro soccer here,” Selects director of soccer operations Bryce Chapman said. “The ownership group and the volunteers have done a great job putting themselves out in the community, and we’ve seen more and more people come out. To see the three attendance totals over the three games is impressive.”

“I think the whole movement is really cool,” Fraser added. “I don’t know another city doing something like this so it’s exciting. I can’t wait for it to continue to evolve.”

Composed largely of local talent, the Selects also brought in players from around Western Canada.

“Every player on that SK Selects team is a product of Canada West and U Sports,” Chapman said. “It’s a credit to all of the university coaches across Western Canada. It’s a real credit to the players who are playing in U Sports in Canada — there’s quality, and they can definitely play with some of the best.”

