Pedestrian dies after being hit by taxi in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old Montreal man has died after being hit by a taxi near the corner of Parc Avenue and Milton Street early Saturday morning.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition following the collision but was later pronounced dead, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after being hit by snow removal truck: Laval police

The 62-year-old taxi driver was also hospitalized for nervous shock.

“Later on, he will be meeting investigators to [allow us to] understand the circumstances that lead to the accident,” said Brabant.

Police say witnesses have told them they saw the taxi driver heading south on Parc Avenue when the pedestrian was struck. Police have not yet determined whether the crash happened at the intersection.

“For now we are trying to determine if the pedestrian was crossing at the corner of the street or somewhere else,” said Brabant.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after being hit by truck on sidewalk in Saint-Laurent

A security perimeter was put in place while investigators worked to determine the cause of the incident.

Parc Avenue was closed to traffic between Milton and Sherbrooke streets, but has since been re-opened.

3:27 Could lowering speed limits make our roads safer? Could lowering speed limits make our roads safer?