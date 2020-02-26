Avenue magazine releases 2020 list of Calgary’s best restaurants

Send this page to someone via email

Avenue magazine has released its annual issue featuring the top restaurants in Calgary.

Released on Wednesday, the issue showcases over 50 eateries in the city and the surrounding area, and includes a rundown of the 20 best overall restaurants, as well as the 10 best new restaurants.

“We saw a huge number of new restaurants join the ranks of Calgary’s already incredible dining scene,” Avenue Calgary Editor-in-Chief Käthe Lemon said in a news release.

This year, Avenue singled out a winner in the category of ‘best new restaurant,’ bestowing the honour on Lulu Bar.

“It’s in the old Local 510 on 17 Avenue and it’s a wonderful place to dine with friends, with a group or just intimately,” Jennifer Hamilton from Avenue magazine said.

The issue also features lists of the best restaurants in many categories including Mexican, vegetarian, barbecue, Indian and late-night eating.

Hamilton says the best restaurants 2020 issue is compiled using input from local critics, restaurateurs, chefs and writers.

“We reach out to the dining public. We get about 900 responses from people that we’ve identified as being ‘foodies’ who dine out a lot,” Hamilton explained.

The responses – over 900 of them – are then used to inform the decisions of an in-house panel.

“Ultimately, our editorial team decides who’s on the list,” she said.

BELOW: Avenue Calgary’s 20 best overall restaurants for 2020 (unranked and in alphabetical order)

BELOW: Avenue Calgary’s best new restaurants for 2020 (in alphabetical order)