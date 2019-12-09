15 Calgary eateries on OpenTable’s 2019 list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Fifteen Calgary eateries are featured on a new list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada in 2019.

The list, compiled by online restaurant reservation site OpenTable, was released on Monday.

Ontario has the greatest number of restaurants on the list with 55 featured, followed by Alberta with 19, Quebec with 15 and British Columbia with nine.

According to OpenTable, the list draws upon information from more than 500,000 reviews of over 3,000 restaurants submitted by verified users between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019.

Top 100 Restaurants in Canada in 2019:

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to releasing a list of the top restaurants in Canada, OpenTable also noted the top dining trends it saw in 2019.

According to OpenTable, interest in plant-based diets continues to rise, with reviews referencing plant-based foods increasing by 136 per cent since 2017.

In addition, the site noted that healthy substitutions are increasing in popularity. As an example, OpenTable said “cauliflower crust” was mentioned 487 per cent more in diner reviews this year than in 2017.

OpenTable users were also eager to try new things, with 70 per cent of reservations coming from diners booking restaurants for the first time.

Lastly, the site found that North American cuisine was most popular for breakfast and lunch, but Italian reigned supreme as the most popular cuisine for dinner

To look at OpenTable’s complete list of the 100 best restaurants of 2019, visit Opentable.com.