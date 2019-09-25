Inside Craft Beer Market’s newly renovated restaurant in downtown Calgary

A popular downtown Calgary restaurant will soon be reopening after undergoing extensive renovations.

Craft Beer Market on 10 Avenue S.W. closed its doors in late July for the two-month makeover.

New additions include turf courts for bocce ball and other backyard-style games, a cocktail camper within the restaurant, and updated food and drink menus.

A new rooftop patio is set to open in the spring of 2020. Craft said the patio will have seating for up to 300 people.

Now that work is complete, the eatery is set to again welcome the public starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.

Founder PJ L’Heureux said it was important to re-invest in the city that Craft calls home.

“We’ve been very successful despite recent economic market challenges in Calgary,” L’Heureux said in a news release. “We believe in this city and we felt ready to re-invent ourselves.

“The last few years haven’t been easy for our city, but Calgarians are still looking for a great social and dining experience, and we want to offer our best.

“The craft beer scene in Calgary continues to grow and positions our city to become a destination for international craft beer enthusiasts,” L’Heureux added.

Since its launch in Calgary in 2011, Craft has expanded to open another location at Southcentre Mall, as well as locations in other Canadian markets.