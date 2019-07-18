Craft Beer Market on 10 Avenue S.E. closes for renovations, including rooftop patio

A popular Calgary restaurant in the downtown core will be shutting its doors temporarily to undergo renovations that include the addition of a new rooftop patio.

The Craft Beer Market located on 10 Avenue Southeast will close on Sunday, July 21.

According to Craft, the new patio will have a capacity of 300 people and include its draft beer selection of more than 100 taps.

The renovation is anticipated to add over 100 jobs to the restaurant, with more than 30 per cent of those being full-time positions.

Founder PJ L’Heureux said the restaurant, like many in Calgary, has felt the pinch of the economic downturn since opening in 2011, but he remains optimistic.

“We wholeheartedly believe in this city and want to be part of energizing its future,” he said in a Thursday news release. “As Calgarians, now is not the time to sit and wait. We can talk about making changes or we can be entrepreneurial and go out and do them.”

“As a city, we have a long road ahead but we are passionate about this city and making a difference.”

The renovations are expected to take two months to complete with a reopening expected at the end of September.

The rooftop patio, meanwhile, is anticipated to open in the spring of 2020.

Since its launch in Calgary in 2011, Craft has expanded to open another location at Southcentre Mall, as well as locations in other Canadian markets.

Additional yet-to-be-announced locations are currently being developed with planned openings through 2021.