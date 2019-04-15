12 Alberta eateries land on new list of food critics’ top 100 restaurants in Canada

A dozen restaurants frequented by foodies in Alberta have found their way on a list ranking the top 100 eateries in the country.

The “Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants” list was released on Monday and Toronto’s Alo was named the best restaurant in Canada for the third year in a row.

“For the past five years we have promoted remarkable and incredibly talented chefs and restaurant teams from every corner of this country — and that’s evident with the number of new restaurants that have been included on the list,” said Jacob Richler, the editor-in-chief of the “Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants” magazine special.

“We look forward to continue recognizing the finest in food and drink for many years to come.”

Votes from 98 food critics, chefs, restaurateurs and diners were compiled to create the ranking.

While no businesses from wild rose country cracked the top 10, the list is well-represented by places serving up dishes in Calgary and Edmonton.

Here are the top 12 Alberta restaurants on the list, with their national ranking listed in brackets.

1. (21) Shokunin (Calgary)

2. (28) Model Milk (Calgary)

3. (29) Pigeonhole (Calgary)

4. (42) River Café (Calgary)

5. (47) Ten Foot Henry (Calgary)

6. (58) Bar Von Der Fels (Calgary)

7. (61) Biera (Edmonton)

8. (70) Bridgette Bar (Calgary)

9. (82) Calcutta Cricket Club (Calgary)

10. (89) Rouge (Calgary)

11. (93) Bündok (Edmonton)

12. (95) Uccellino (Edmonton)