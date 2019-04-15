These are the best 100 restaurants in Canada right now

Canada has no shortage of amazing restaurants, but a panel of national judges have just revealed their favourite spots of 2019.

On Monday, Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list was released featuring a wide variety of eateries from across the country. From fresh P.E.I. oysters to B.C. farm-to-table fare, this year’s top restaurants have something in store for everyone.

Toronto’s Alo Restaurant takes the top spot for a second year in a row, followed by Montreal’s celebrated Joe Beef — which came in third place last year.

Toqué!, a Montreal restaurant that specializes in sourcing local ingredients, takes third place, while Langdon Hall of Cambridge, Ont. is in fourth. Moving over to the west coast, Vancouver’s french eatery St. Lawrence ranks fifth.

The restaurants were judged by food experts from across the country, who voted for 10 restaurants “that delivered their best dining experiences of the previous year.” Each judge was required to pick least three restaurants outside of their home province or region to better represent national cuisine.

So who makes the cut? Here are the top 100 restaurants in Canada of 2019.

1. Alo Restaurant — Toronto, Ont.

2. Joe Beef — Montreal, Que.

3. Toqué! — Montreal, Que.

4. Langdon Hall — Cambridge, Ont.

5. St. Lawrence — Vancouver, B.C.

6. Le Mousso — Montreal, Que.

7. Buca Osteria & Bar —Toronto, Ont.

8. Montreal Plaza — Montreal, Que.

9. Giulietta — Toronto, Ont.

10. Edulis — Toronto, Ont.

11. Hawksworth — Vancouver, B.C.

12. Raymond’s — St. John’s, N.L.

13. Le Vin Papillon — Montreal, Que.

14. The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette — Jordan Station, Ont.

15. Bar Kismet — Halifax, N.S.

16. Kissa Tanto — Vancouver, B.C.

17. Mallard Cottage — St. John’s, N.L.

18. Dandylion — Toronto, Ont.

19. Liverpool House — Montreal, Que.

20. Bar Isabel — Toronto, Ont.

21. Shokunin — Calgary, Alta.

22. L’Abattoir — Vancouver, B.C.

23. Quetzal — Toronto, Ont.

24. La Banane — Toronto, Ont.

25. Atelier — Ottawa, Ont.

26. Scaramouche — Toronto, Ont.

27. Canis — Toronto, Ont.

28. Model Milk — Calgary, Alta.

29. Pigeonhole — Calgary, Alta.

30. Milos — Montreal, Que.

31. Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar — Vancouver, B.C.

32. L’Express — Montreal, Que.

33. Skippa — Toronto, Ont.

34. Cioppino’s — Vancouver, B.C.

35. Aloette — Toronto, Ont.

36. Maison Publique — Montreal, Que.

37. Nightingale — Vancouver, B.C.

38. Pastel — Montreal, Que.

39. Botanist — Vancouver, B.C.

40. Café Boulud — Toronto, Ont.

41. Jun I — Montreal, Que.

42. River Café — Calgary, Alta.

43. Damas — Montreal, Que.

44. Elena — Montreal, Que.

45. Buca — Toronto, Ont.

46. Canoe — Toronto, Ont.

47. Ten Foot Henry — Calgary, Alta.

48. Monarque — Montreal, Que.

49. Don Alfonso 1890 — Toronto, Ont.

50. Vin Mon Lapin — Montreal, Que.

51. Riviera — Ottawa, Ont.

52. Club Chasse et Peche — Montreal, Que.

53. L’atelier Joel Robuchon — Montreal, Que.

54. La Quercia — Vancouver, B.C.

55. Bouillon Bilk — Montreal, Que.

56. Kiin — Toronto, Ont.

57. Segovia — Winnipeg, Man.

58. Von Der Fels — Calgary, Alta.

59. Bearfoot Bistro — Whistler, B.C.

60. Savio Volpe — Vancouver, B.C.

61. Biera — Edmonton, Alta.

62. Fireworks at the Inn at Bay Fortune — Bay Fortune, P.E.I.

63. Brothers — Toronto, Ont.

64. Il Covo — Toronto, Ont.

65. Alo Bar — Toronto, Ont.

66. Avenue —Regina, Sask.

67. La cabane d’à côté — Mirabel, Que.

68. Shoushin — Toronto, Ont.

69. Actinolite — Toronto, Ont.

70. Bridgette Bar — Calgary, Alta.

71. La Palma — Toronto, Ont.

72. Initiale — Quebec City, Que.

73. Marconi — Montreal, Que.

74. Maison Boulud — Montreal, Que.

75. Fogo Island Inn — Fogo Island, N.L.

76. Pilgrimme — Galiano Island, B.C.

77. Foxy — Montreal, Que.

78. Masayoshi — Vancouver, B.C.

79. Rossmount Inn — St. Andrews. N.B.

80. Montgomery — Toronto, Ont.

81. Cabane PDC — Quebec

82. Calcutta Cricket Club — Calgary, Alta.

83. Ile Flottante — Montreal, Que.

84. Restaurant Battuto Quebec City, Que.

85. Candide — Montreal, Que.

86. La Chronique — Montreal, Que.

87. Ancora — Vancouver, B.C.

88. Bauhaus — Vancouver, B.C.

89. Rouge — Calgary, Alta.

90. Impasto — Montreal, Que.

91. Chabrol — Toronto, Ont.

92. Little Oak — Halifax, N.S.

93. Bundok — Edmonton, Alta.

94. The Courtney Room — Victoria, B.C.

95. Uccellino — Edmonton, Alta.

96. Provisions — Montreal, Que.

97. Les Brumes Du Coude — Moncton, N.B.

98. Stofa — Ottawa, Ont.

99. Richmond Station — Toronto, Ont.

100. Fauna — Ottawa, Ont.

