Canada’s list of 100 best restaurants revealed

Prepare your appetite Canada because this year’s list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants has been revealed.

From those who have a sweet tooth to those who crave seafood, steak and everything in between, the mouthwatering list includes a variety of different style restaurants across the country.

“Over 35 per cent of the restaurants on our 2018 list were not on our list in 2017,” editor-in-chief of Canadas100best.com Jacob Richler says. “In the details, I think we have much better regional representation as a direct result of having more judges all across the country. Our judging panel is now up to 97 members coast to coast. We started in 2015 with just 67.”

Quebec snagged the No. 1 spot from Ontario this year as the province with the most winners on the list with 27. Montreal ranks as the city with the most winners with 21 restaurants appearing on the list. Toronto comes in second this year with 18 (down from 24 the previous year).

“The 10 restaurants that have ranked among the top really speaks to our love of food diversity,” Richler says. “What all those very different wonderful restaurants have in common is great quality. And a continuously strengthening commitment to putting the best possible ingredients on the plate, and preparing them according to their own particular vision — but never one that tampers with the product too much.”

Without further adieu, here are the restaurants to sink your teeth into this year.

1. Alo – Toronto, Ont.

2. Toqué – Montreal, Que.

3. Joe Beef – Montreal, Que.

4. Buca Osteria & Bar (Yorkville) – Toronto, Ont.

5. Langdon Hall – Cambridge, Ont.

6. Montreal Pizza – Montreal, Que.

7. Raymonds – St. John’s, N.L.

8. Le Vin Papillon – Montreal, Que.

9. Edulis – Toronto, Ont.

10. Kissa Tanto – Vancouver, B.C.

11. Hawksworth Restaurant – Vancouver, B.C.

12. Dandylion – Toronto, Ont.

13. Maison Publique – Montreal, Que.

14. Savio Volpe – Vancouver, B.C.

15. Canis – Toronto, Ont.

16. La Banane – Toronto, Ont.

17. Nora Gray – Montreal, Que.

18. Canoe – Toronto, Ont.

19. Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill – Vancouver, B.C.

20. St. Lawrence – Vancouver, B.C.

21. L’Abattoir – Vancouver, B.C.

22. Mallard Cottage – St. John’s, N.L.

23. Maenam – Vancouver, B.C.

24. Juni – Montreal, Que.

25. Bar Isabel – Toronto, Ont.

26. Initiale – Quebec City, Que.

27. Cabane à Sucre – St. Benoît de Mirabel, Que.

28. River Café – Calgary, Alta.

29. Brothers – Toronto, Ont.

30. Ten Foot Henry – Calgary, Alta.

31. Le Mousso – Montreal, Que.

32. Biera – Edmonton, Alta.

33. Liverpool House – Montreal, Que.

34. AnnaLena – Vancouver, B.C.

35. Shokunin – Calgary, Alta.

36. Scaramouche – Toronto, Ont.

37. L’Express – Montreal, Que.

38. Model Milk – Calgary, Alta.

39. Bar Von Der Fels – Calgary, Alta.

40. Atelier – Ottawa, Ont.

41. Pigeonhole – Calgary, Alta.

42. Café Boulud – Toronto, Ont.

43. Grey Gardens – Toronto, Ont.

44. Buca – Toronto, Ont.

45. Bar Bricco – Edmonton, Alta.

46. Segovia – Winnipeg, Man.

47. L’Atelier De Joel Robuchon – Montreal, Que.

48. Masayoshi – Vancouver, B.C.

49. Bar Raval – Toronto, Ont.

50. Vij’s Restaurant – Vancouver, B.C.

51. Chez St. Pierre – Le Bic Que.

52. Corso32 – Edmonton, Alta.

53. Bouillon Bilk – Montreal, Que.

54. Riviera – Ottawa, Ont.

55. Bao Bei – Vancouver – B.C.

56. Maison Boulud (tied) – Montreal, Que

The Bicycle Thief (tied) – Halifax, N.S.

58. The Merchant Tavern – St. John’s N.L.

59. Uccellino – Edmonton, Alta.

60. Botanist – Vancouver – B.C.

61. Skippa – Toronto, Ont.

62. Fairouz (tied) – Ottawa, Ont.

Park (tied) – Montreal, Que.

64. Impasto – Montreal, Que.

65. Nightingale – Vancouver, B.C.

66. Burdock & Co. – Vancouver, B.C.

67. Actinolite (tied) – Toronto, Ont.

Cinara (tied) – Vancouver, B.C.

Le Club Chasse et Pêche – Montreal, Que.

70. Calcutta Cricket Club – Calgary, Alta.

71. Marconi (tied) – Montreal, Que.

Bridgette Bar (tied) – Calgary, Alta.

73. Shoushin – Toronto, Ont.

74. North & Navy – Ottawa, Ont.

75. Deer + Almond – Winnipeg, Man.

76. Le Crocodile – Vancouver, B.C.

77. Provision – Calgary, Alta.

78. DaiLo – Toronto, Ont.

79. Pilgrimme – Galiano Island, B.C.

80. Damas – Montreal, Que.

81. Battuto – Quebec City, Que.

82. Au Pied de Cochon – Montreal, Que.

83. The Pear Tree (tied) – Burnaby, B.C.

Fireworks Feast (tied) – Souris, P.E.I.

85. Wolf in the Fog – Tofino – B.C.

86. Primal – Saskatoon, Sask.

87. Milos – Montreal, Que.

88. Rouge – Calgary, Alta.

89. Da Emma (tied) – Montreal, Que.

The Hollows (tied)– Saskatoon, Sask.

91. Stofa – Ottawa, Ont.

92. Clementine – Edmonton, Alta.

93. Agrius – Victoria, B.C.

94. Légende – Quebec City, Que.

95. Ask for Luigi – Vancouver, B.C.

96. Little Oak Bar – Halifax, N.S.

97. Alloy – Calgary, Alta.

98. Les Fougères – Chelsea, Que.

99. Blue Water Café – Vancouver, B.C.

100. Sticks and Stones – Saskatoon, Sask.

Graphics by Ben Simpson