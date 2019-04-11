Best Alberta restaurants for a ‘big night out’: OpenTable

Ten eateries in Calgary and four in Edmonton are among those on a new list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada to visit for a “big night out.”

The list from online restaurant reservation site OpenTable Canada, released on Thursday, was compiled using information from more than 550,000 reviews for more than 2,500 restaurants submitted by verified users between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019.

READ MORE: The most romantic restaurants in Calgary 2019

“As temperatures heat up, so does the nightlife,” OpenTable spokesperson Caroline Potter said in a news release. “This year’s list of restaurants for a big night out highlights hot spots where great dining experiences and fun are always on the menu.”

The list includes the latest places to see and be seen at in more than 25 cities across Canada.

Ontario leads the list with 52 restaurants, but Alberta has the second-highest number with 14 featured establishments.

Calgary’s best restaurants for a big night out (in alphabetical order)

Edmonton’s best restaurants for a big night out

To view the complete list visit OpenTable.com.