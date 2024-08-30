Scotiabank customers face login issues in 2nd payday problem in a month

Send this page to someone via email

Scotiabank says it has resolved an issue that left some customers unable to log into their online banking services Friday, which marked the second end-of-month payday problem for the bank in a row.

Scotiabank’s social media team spent hours responding to dozens of angry customers online who said they could not access the Scotiabank app or website on desktop or mobile.

“Some customers may be experiencing intermittent login issues when accessing their online accounts, (but) there is no impact to direct deposit or other services,” a Scotiabank spokesperson told Global News in an email earlier Friday.

“Our teams are working hard to resolve the issue as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The spokesperson reached back just before 4 p.m. to say the issue had been resolved. The cause of the issue was not known.

Downdetector said reports about issues with Scotiabank began spiking just before 11 a.m. Eastern, with nearly 1,600 complaints being logged at one point before falling throughout the day.

Many customers who reached out to Scotiabank on X noted this was not the first time they have been unable to access their paycheques online.

Just last month, a “technical issue” left some customers’ payments, including direct deposit, from being deposited entirely, though money could still be withdrawn.

The issue lasted for hours until it was finally resolved in the afternoon.

Scotiabank also promised to refund any fees incurred as a result of what it called an “error,” whose cause was also not fully explained.

—With files from Sean Previl