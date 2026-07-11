Toronto hockey camp celebrates BIPOC women on the ice

More than 200 young hockey players are taking to the ice this weekend at the Toronto Maple Leafs training facility to celebrate being girls of colour in sports.

The Women of Colour Hockey Collective (WCHC) Summer Camp at Ford Performance Centre aims to let them know that they belong.

“For a while we’ve known that hockey isn’t necessarily the most welcoming sport, specifically to BIPOC women, so we aim to create a celebrating and welcoming space for BIPOC women in hockey,” said WCHC executive director Saroya Tinker.

The three-day program started Friday with a professional photo shoot on the ice for each participant followed by training with players from the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

“I hope they learn that they can be unapologetically themselves,” said Tinker. “When I was playing, I always felt like I had to be somebody else. I think it’s so important for them to know they can be themselves and be welcomed in this game.”

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View image in full screen More than 200 BIPOC girls and women participate in a three-day hockey summer camp. Global News

Over its three days, the camp looks to break barriers and keep participants involved in hockey by fostering friendship and community.

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“Growing up, it was definitely tough being the only person of colour on my team and in different spaces,” said Sophie Jaques, who plays defence for the PWHL’s Vancouver Goldeneyes and has supported the camp throughout its four-year history.

“I think this camp would have been something to really help my confidence growing up… Over the years watching these girls grow as campers, to doing social media, to being coaches on the ice, I think it’s all very special.”

For Mikyla Grant-Mentis, a forward with the Seattle Torrent, the camp is an opportunity to grow the game and show women and girls just how far they can go in the sport.

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“A lot of women of colour are not really seen in the sport of hockey and that’s something we want to bring forward,” she said. “It’s a free camp, so anyone can come. It doesn’t matter your age, if you’ve played hockey before or if you haven’t. Everyone is welcome here and that’s something that is special to us.”

On Friday, women and girls of all ages sped around the rink, enjoying their time on the ice. Among them was eight-year-old Eliyah King, who said the presence of players such as Jaques and Grant-Mentis goes a long way.

View image in full screen Eliyah King poses on the ice during the Women of Colour Hockey Collective Summer Camp. Global News

“I imagine me doing stuff and doing shows and being a superstar,” she said. “I get to move around and move my body and be free to skate. Ever since I was little I loved to skate and show off my talents.”

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Cynthia Lam, a mom to three hockey-playing girls, two of whom are taking part in the camp, said the program offers a variety of benefits.

“It’s very interesting to see a lot of women of different races and backgrounds coming together,” she said. “[One of my daughters] is very new to hockey so it’s exciting for her to see what’s going on and everything that’s happening for girl’s hockey these days.”