Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Alliston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 45-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Alliston, Ont., on Wednesday evening, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Officers say they arrived on scene at Victoria Street East between Tottenham Road and Sir Frederick Banting Way.

The woman who was hit by the vehicle wasn’t responding to medical treatment and was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officers add.

READ MORE: 2 charged following incident involving pellet gun at Alliston high school

The woman has been identified as Julie Chilton, from Alliston, Ont.

Victoria Street East in the area was closed for a period of time while officers investigated the scene, police say.

According to OPP, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement