Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged following incident involving pellet gun at Alliston high school

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 1:54 pm
All students and staff were safe following the incident.
All students and staff were safe following the incident. OPP Central Region

Two people have been charged in connection with an incident involving a pellet gun that caused an Alliston high school to go under lockdown last week, Nottawasaga OPP say.

One boy was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and assault, according to Nottawasaga OPP Const. Harry Lawrenson.

The other boy was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Lawrenson added.

READ MORE: 2 in custody following lockdown at Alliston high school

“There’s not two weapons involved — it’s the same weapon, but it was just passed between the two,” Lawrenson said.

Last Tuesday, Banting Memorial High School was put under lockdown for about two hours after witnesses described watching a suspect threaten another student with a handgun and then conceal it in another person’s backpack, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

A pellet gun that resembles a .357 handgun was subsequently found, officers add.

All students and staff were safe.

Lawrenson said the two accused can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Peel police to announce arrests in 3 2018 shootings, including fatal shooting of innocent man
Peel police to announce arrests in 3 2018 shootings, including fatal shooting of innocent man
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nottawasaga OPPAllistonAlliston newsBanting MemorialAlliston high school gunBanting Memorial chargesBanting Memorial charges gunBanting Memorial charges pellet gunBanting Memorial High School gunBanting Memorial High School pellet gun
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.