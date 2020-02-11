2 charged following incident involving pellet gun at Alliston high school

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged in connection with an incident involving a pellet gun that caused an Alliston high school to go under lockdown last week, Nottawasaga OPP say.

One boy was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and assault, according to Nottawasaga OPP Const. Harry Lawrenson.

The other boy was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Lawrenson added.

“There’s not two weapons involved — it’s the same weapon, but it was just passed between the two,” Lawrenson said.

Last Tuesday, Banting Memorial High School was put under lockdown for about two hours after witnesses described watching a suspect threaten another student with a handgun and then conceal it in another person’s backpack, police say.

A pellet gun that resembles a .357 handgun was subsequently found, officers add.

All students and staff were safe.

Lawrenson said the two accused can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

