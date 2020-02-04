2 in custody following lockdown at Alliston high school

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in custody after an Alliston high school was put under lockdown on Tuesday afternoon, OPP say.

The lockdown at Banting Memorial High School was put in place shortly before 1 p.m. and was lifted just before 3 p.m., according to OPP Sgt. Jason Folz.

“Witnesses described watching a suspect threaten another student with a handgun and then concealing that weapon in another male’s backpack,” Folz said.

“The vice-principal was notified and the school was placed in lockdown”

A pellet gun that resembles a .357 handgun was found, police say.

The lockdown at Banting Memorial has been lifted. Students and staff are safe. Thank you to students, staff and @OPP_CR for following established protocol during this situation. Further information will be sent directly to @BMarauders families. — Simcoe County DSB (@SCDSB_Schools) February 4, 2020

Folz said charges are being considered.

The two suspects won’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All students and staff are safe.

The investigation is ongoing.

The lock down at Banting Memorial has been lifted. All staff and students are safe. Further information will be distributed through our media partners as it becomes available. ^jf — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 4, 2020