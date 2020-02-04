2 in custody following lockdown at Alliston high school

Two people are in custody after an Alliston high school was put under lockdown on Tuesday afternoon, OPP say.
The lockdown at Banting Memorial High School was put in place shortly before 1 p.m. and was lifted just before 3 p.m., according to OPP Sgt. Jason Folz.
“Witnesses described watching a suspect threaten another student with a handgun and then concealing that weapon in another male’s backpack,” Folz said.
“The vice-principal was notified and the school was placed in lockdown”
A pellet gun that resembles a .357 handgun was found, police say.
Folz said charges are being considered.
The two suspects won’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
All students and staff are safe.
The investigation is ongoing.
