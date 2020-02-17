Tenille Arts performs Canadian national anthem at NBA All-Star 2020 Game

Send this page to someone via email

Weyburn, Sask. musician Tenille Arts can add another accolade to her list of accomplishments.

She performed the Canadian national anthem at the NBA All-Star 2020 Game in Chicago on Sunday.

Arts took to Twitter to show her appreciation writing “Flying back to Nashville, looking through photos, and feeling so grateful that the @NBA Family welcomed me with open arms at the @NBAAllStar Game!”

“Thank you to everybody who has sent me such kind words since last night! I’m so thankful.”

This is not Arts’ first taste of the NBA. She sang the Canadian national anthem at Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors in June 2019.

Arts appeared in an episode of The Bachelor that aired earlier in 2020 – her third time on the show.

She was recently listed as an artist to watch in 2020 by Amazon Music Canada.

Arts released her new album Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between in January.