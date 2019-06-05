Sask.-born country star Tenille Arts to perform O’Canada at Game 3 of NBA Finals

The stage continues to grow for Saskatchewan musician Tenille Arts.

The Weyburn, Sask., country star is singing the Canadian national anthem at Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

WATCH: Tenille Arts performs “Breathe”

Arts took to Twitter on Tuesday to share her excitement.

“I am SO excited to announce that I’m performing the Canadian National Anthem at Game 3 of the NBA Finals,” she wrote in a Twitter post.

“I am so proud to be representing Canada during the Raptors first time in the finals!”

In 2018, Arts had the opportunity to perform her song Moment of Weakness on The Bachelor, an audience of millions.

Arts will also be performing during the Riders Halftime Summer Concert Series this season.

Earlier this year, she took home Songwriter of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year at the Saskatchewan Country Music Awards.

Tied at 1-1, Game 3 of NBA Finals begins at 7 p.m. CT.