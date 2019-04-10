Saskatchewan Roughriders add 6 new game day themes to improve fan experience

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are looking to improve fan experience during home games this upcoming season.

New game day themes, a concert series and a DJ will be highlighted throughout the 2019 campaign.

Each of their 10 games at Mosaic Stadium will feature different themes and entertainment.

READ MORE: Ontario to pass tailgate legislation, no plans for Sask. to follow suit

In addition to Canada Day/Home Opener, Thursday Night Football, Family Day and Labour Day Classic, fans will experience Riders R Back, Sasky Saturday, Country Day, Saturday Night 80s Party, Community Appreciation Day and 13th Man Appreciation Day.

The club is also launching the Riders Halftime Summer Concert Series during five games in the summer (July 1- Sept. 1).

Big Sugar, Tenille Arts and Bombargo have committed to perform – the Riders will announce two more acts shortly.

Each game will feature Pil Country DJ presented by Molson Coors during the game and the Coors Light Party in the Park.

READ MORE: ‘I’m always optimistic’: NFL pre-season game still a possibility in Regina

“The best fans in the country deserve the best game day experience in the country,” said Anthony Partipilo, chief brand officer of the team.

“That’s why we’re coming together at Mosaic Stadium with our partners to give Rider Nation the best live sports entertainment possible.”

The team also announced on Wednesday that new flex plans are available. To find out more about flex plans and game day themes, visit https://www.riderville.com/.