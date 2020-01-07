Weyburn’s Tenille Arts on Amazon Music Canada’s list of artists to watch in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Success seems to be following Tenille Arts around these days.

Whether it’s appearing on The Bachelor, singing the national anthem at an NBA playoff game or her multiple Canadian Country Music Association awards, the Weyburn, Sask., country star is getting recognized.

Arts was recently listed as an artist to watch in 2020 by Amazon Music Canada.

WOAH 🤯 Thank you so much for including me, @AmazonMusicCAN!! 2020’s gonna be good 💓 Listen on @amazonmusic now: https://t.co/dirtUX7lmP pic.twitter.com/z7fsZBrhqS — TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) January 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

She also appeared in the first episode of The Bachelor on Monday night. It was her third time on the show.

Who tuned in to #TheBachelor season premiere last night?! 🌹 I had SO much fun performing #SomebodyLikeThat & getting to know #PilotPete! 👨‍✈️ My new album comes out on Friday & you’ll get 5 songs instantly if you pre-order: https://t.co/WwjMu8XEij! @BachelorABC @onebachnation #TA2 pic.twitter.com/GAyNN8MdKH — TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) January 7, 2020

Arts is set to release her second studio album Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between this month.

I can't believe this is happening but my new album comes out IN 1 MONTH! 'Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between' is reflects every edge of my emotions. Pre-order now & you'll get 5 songs instantly, including a new one called #NothingToSeeHere: https://t.co/aDaj5012ry 💗 #TA2 pic.twitter.com/EH2MH2pUYg — TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) December 10, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Arts also played at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee in September 2019.

My first time at the Mother Church 💒 Standing on that stage and looking at the crowd in front of the beautiful stained glass windows was just so surreal. Thank you so much to the @opry for having me back!! @theryman #Opry #OpryAtTheRyman pic.twitter.com/jjTHKi0owS — TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) January 4, 2020