Canada

Weyburn’s Tenille Arts on Amazon Music Canada’s list of artists to watch in 2020

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 3:23 pm
Updated January 7, 2020 3:24 pm
Tenille Arts was recently listed as an artist to watch in 2020 by Amazon Music Canada.
Tenille Arts was recently listed as an artist to watch in 2020 by Amazon Music Canada. File / The Canadian Press

Success seems to be following Tenille Arts around these days.

Whether it’s appearing on The Bachelor, singing the national anthem at an NBA playoff game or her multiple Canadian Country Music Association awards, the Weyburn, Sask., country star is getting recognized.

READ MORE: Sask.-born country star Tenille Arts performing ‘O Canada’ at Game 3 of NBA Finals

Arts was recently listed as an artist to watch in 2020 by Amazon Music Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

She also appeared in the first episode of The Bachelor on Monday night. It was her third time on the show.

Arts is set to release her second studio album Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Arts also played at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee in September 2019.

