Canada

Family Day 2020: What’s open, what’s closed in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 1:22 pm
City of Regina releases its holiday schedule for Family Day 2020.
City of Regina releases its holiday schedule for Family Day 2020. Dave Parsons / Global News

With Family Day around the corner, the City of Regina released its holiday schedule of what is open and what is closed.

All civic offices are closed.

The landfill is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Entry gates close at 5:15 p.m.

Garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina buses will run using the Sunday routes and schedules. Transit’s information centre and RideLine are closed.

Paratransit is operating from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cemetery gates are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but all offices are closed.

The North West and Sandra Schmirler leisure centres open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Fieldhouse Sportplex and Lawson Aquatic Centre open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Jack Hamilton Arena is open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a public skate.

Parking meters are not in effect.

