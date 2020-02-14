Government House offering glimpse into the past on Family Day

Send this page to someone via email

The Government House is turning back the clock just in time for Family Day.

Historical games, crafts and activities will be offered to the public between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday.

The event will focus on traditions and family fun from 100 years ago including board games, puppet shows and snacks.

“Government House provides an exciting glimpse into the traditions and customs of the past,” said Lori Carr, minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

“These Family Day activities are a perfect opportunity for families to learn about Saskatchewan’s rich history while having fun and spending quality time together.”

Vintage board games from Boards n’ Beanz café will be on-site from 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and again from 1:30 to 3 p.m., offering families a taste of entertainment from the past.

Guests are invited to join the Wide Open Children’s Theatre inside the Government House for a 20-minute puppet show, a popular form of Victorian entertainment.

Performances are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is free of charge.