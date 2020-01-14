Sea to Sky Gondola to reopen in time for Family Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Sea to Sky Gondola is reopening ahead of schedule.

The gondola will open to the public on Feb. 14, a little more than six months after the gondola’s cable, also known as a haul rope, was deliberately cut in the early hours of Aug. 10, causing most of the gondola’s 30 cabins to fall to the ground.

No one was injured in the incident, but many of the cabins were damaged beyond repair.

An RCMP investigation is still ongoing.

In the coming weeks, crews will be installing 30 new cabins that arrived from Switzerland last October. Technical Safety BC is expected to conduct final safety inspections and certification in early February.

Guests will be welcomed back with 50 per cent off lift tickets during the Family Day long weekend.

The gondola was originally scheduled to reopen in early spring.

— With files from Sean Boynton