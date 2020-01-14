Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sea-to-Sky Gondola

Sea to Sky Gondola to reopen in time for Family Day long weekend

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 1:52 pm
The Sea to Sky Gondola after its cable was deliberately cut on Aug. 10, 2019.
The Sea to Sky Gondola after its cable was deliberately cut on Aug. 10, 2019. Nadia Stewart / Global News

The Sea to Sky Gondola is reopening ahead of schedule.

The gondola will open to the public on Feb. 14, a little more than six months after the gondola’s cable, also known as a haul rope, was deliberately cut in the early hours of Aug. 10, causing most of the gondola’s 30 cabins to fall to the ground.

Globalnews.ca coverage of the Sea to Sky Gondola

New look at repairs to the Sea To Sky Gondola

No one was injured in the incident, but many of the cabins were damaged beyond repair.

An RCMP investigation is still ongoing.

In the coming weeks, crews will be installing 30 new cabins that arrived from Switzerland last October. Technical Safety BC is expected to conduct final safety inspections and certification in early February.

Story continues below advertisement

Guests will be welcomed back with 50 per cent off lift tickets during the Family Day long weekend.

The gondola was originally scheduled to reopen in early spring.

— With files from Sean Boynton

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Family DaySea-to-Sky GondolaFamily Day BCSea to Sky Gondola re-opensWhen will sea to sky gondola re-open
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.