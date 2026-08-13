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Canada

69-year-old Edmonton man dead following Parkland collision

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 3:43 pm
1 min read
RCMP and EMS attend the scene of a crash on Highway 627 on Aug. 13, 2026, that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old Edmonton man. View image in full screen
RCMP and EMS attend the scene of a crash on Highway 627 on Aug. 13, 2026, that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old Edmonton man. Parkland RCMP
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RCMP say a 69-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck roughly 20 kilometres west of Edmonton on Thursday morning.

Mounties were called to the scene on Highway 627 near Range Road 273 in Parkland County just after 6 a.m.

Police found the rider of the motorcycle, a man from Edmonton, dead at the scene.

The 82-year-old driver of the pickup truck from Spruce Grove was uninjured.

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Police remained at the scene throughout the morning as a collision reconstructionist tried to piece together the events. The highway was closed throughout that work but was expected to open up early Thursday afternoon.

A wrecked motorcycle is seen alongside Highway 627 in Parkland County on Aug. 13, 2026. RCMP say the rider of the motorcycle, a 69-year-old man from Edmonton, lost his life in a collision early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
A wrecked motorcycle is seen alongside Highway 627 in Parkland County on Aug. 13, 2026. RCMP say the rider of the motorcycle, a 69-year-old man from Edmonton, lost his life in a collision early Thursday morning. Parkland RCMP

It was the second fatal crash in the Edmonton area on Thursday.

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Just hours before, a 21-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash east of Sherwood Park.

Mounties didn’t immediately disclose a cause behind either crash.

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