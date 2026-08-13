69-year-old Edmonton man dead following Parkland collision

RCMP say a 69-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck roughly 20 kilometres west of Edmonton on Thursday morning.
Mounties were called to the scene on Highway 627 near Range Road 273 in Parkland County just after 6 a.m.
Police found the rider of the motorcycle, a man from Edmonton, dead at the scene.
The 82-year-old driver of the pickup truck from Spruce Grove was uninjured.
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Police remained at the scene throughout the morning as a collision reconstructionist tried to piece together the events. The highway was closed throughout that work but was expected to open up early Thursday afternoon.
It was the second fatal crash in the Edmonton area on Thursday.
Just hours before, a 21-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash east of Sherwood Park.
Mounties didn’t immediately disclose a cause behind either crash.
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